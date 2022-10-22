SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,006. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

