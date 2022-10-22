SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

SLG opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.43. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

