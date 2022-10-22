SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Up 3.4%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. 1,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 33,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

