Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Small Pharma Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTTF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

