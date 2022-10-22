Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Small Pharma Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTTF opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Small Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
About Small Pharma
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Pharma (DMTTF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.