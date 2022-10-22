Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.76.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

