Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.76.

Snap stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

