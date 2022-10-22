Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.76.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.