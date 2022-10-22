Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.3 %

SNA stock opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.87. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

