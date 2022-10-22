Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.67. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 52,587 shares changing hands.

Soligenix Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,709.67% and a negative return on equity of 139.31%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Soligenix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix by 127.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

