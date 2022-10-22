Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 337 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 82,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

