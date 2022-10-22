Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 60,211,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,668,867. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

