Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. 43,879,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,269,980. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

