SPC Financial Inc. Buys 1,997 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

RPV stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company had a trading volume of 250,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,401. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73.

