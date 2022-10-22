SPC Financial Inc. Has $19.23 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

