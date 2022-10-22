SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $226.38. 728,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,891. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.