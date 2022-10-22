SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 52,111 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2,176.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $126.91. 470,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

