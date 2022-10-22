SPC Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,842 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,698. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

