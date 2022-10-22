SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,862 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 546,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 20,163,094 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

