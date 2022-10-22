SPC Financial Inc. Takes $178.31 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,537,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,309,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 22.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 8.71% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 542,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

