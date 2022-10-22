SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,305 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 97,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

