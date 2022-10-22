SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Position Lowered by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 534.4% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 139,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,241.5% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 104,271 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. 107,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

