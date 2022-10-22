SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $26.72. 5,789,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.