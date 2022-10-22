SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15,573.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 498,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 495,555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $58.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

