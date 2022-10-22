Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.87.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after acquiring an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

