SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives $2,150.00 Average PT from Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

SSE stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

