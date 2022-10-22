Stacks (STX) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Stacks has a market cap of $311.58 million and $8.49 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

