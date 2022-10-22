Stargate Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.04 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002276 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $58.04 million and $8.60 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

