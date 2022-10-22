Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0271 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $94.20 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.45 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02701992 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,916,483.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

