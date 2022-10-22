Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $89.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STLD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 8.5 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 67.71%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 328,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

