Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,696 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.55.

PNW opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.39. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

