Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LIT opened at $68.07 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

