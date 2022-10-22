Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

NYSE TWLO opened at $75.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $368.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

