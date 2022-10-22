Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,607,000 after acquiring an additional 325,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $269.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.92.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

