Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 44.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

CROX opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

