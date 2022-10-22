Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

