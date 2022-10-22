Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Trading Up 6.6 %
NYSE:STT opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.