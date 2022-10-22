Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

