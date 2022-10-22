Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 56,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,510. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.38 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

