Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.83 and a 52-week high of $110.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

