Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

