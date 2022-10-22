StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OMEX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 447,761 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

