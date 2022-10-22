StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OMEX opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
