StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.62. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

