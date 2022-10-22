StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
Reed’s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.