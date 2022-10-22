StockNews.com Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Sell

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC stock opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

