StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 727,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

