StockNews.com Downgrades Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) to Hold

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MD opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.