StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Price Performance

KMDA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.