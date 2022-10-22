StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Kamada Price Performance
KMDA opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Kamada had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
