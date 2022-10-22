StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Verastem Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile



Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

