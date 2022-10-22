StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Verastem Price Performance
NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.
Institutional Trading of Verastem
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verastem (VSTM)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.