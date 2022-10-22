StockNews.com Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.10. AXT has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Insider Transactions at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AXT news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.