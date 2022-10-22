StockNews.com Lowers Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Hold

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

