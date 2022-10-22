StockNews.com Upgrades Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.06.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.02. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 449,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.