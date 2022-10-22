StockNews.com Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to “Hold”

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

PEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 5,504,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,926. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

